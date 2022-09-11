DigiByte (DGB) Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $170.87 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Verge (XVG) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded up 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SHIELD (XSH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,639,353,697 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.io. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
