DigiByte (DGB) Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $170.87 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Verge (XVG) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DigiByte

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,639,353,697 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.io. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.DigiByte: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.Block: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.Mining: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.Blockchain: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

