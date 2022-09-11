Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Trading Up 2.8 %

Digital Ally stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Ally

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) by 449.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

Further Reading

