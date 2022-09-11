Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0935 or 0.00000434 BTC on exchanges. Digital Fitness has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $167,093.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digital Fitness has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00035606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,540.60 or 1.00148409 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036974 BTC.

Digital Fitness Profile

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,030,149 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp. The official website for Digital Fitness is 360wellness.io/defit.

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “360Wellness™ is the Next Generation of Digital Wellness. A decentralized Fitness and Wellness marketplace connecting people with professionals all over the world to stay Fit & Healthy at home. Turning everyone’s living room into their own at-home-fitness studio. Providing a powerful suite of mobile and web solutions to reset the world with wellness post-pandemic. Making everyone’s journey meaningful via the introduction of a revolutionary lifestyle tracker developed in close collaboration with sport scientists and wellness industry experts to monitor how well you train, eat, feel and sleep all in one place.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fitness directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fitness should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fitness using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

