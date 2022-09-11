Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,425,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $2,715,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,282,000 after acquiring an additional 960,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $124.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.14.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

