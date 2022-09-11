Digitalcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $94,123.78 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00023141 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00290169 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000947 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001335 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00031244 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $642.57 or 0.02967020 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,510,031 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology.Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

