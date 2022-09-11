DigitalNote Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,455.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $555,557.89 and $1,455.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00139290 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00260576 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00035041 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001527 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BMW512 / Echo512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,983,866,998 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalNote’s official website is digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigitalNote Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall.DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

