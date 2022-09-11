DigixDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.00 (DGD)

DigixDAO (DGD) traded up 34.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $16.80 million and approximately $12.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar. One DigixDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $227.35 or 0.01057000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,508.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00055993 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00067102 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005445 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00075789 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 73,895 coins. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigixDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

