Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Dine Brands Global has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dine Brands Global has a payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $6.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.29 and a one year high of $95.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.25 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DIN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CL King reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

