DinoX (DNXC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $53,942.00

DinoX (DNXC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. One DinoX coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. DinoX has a market cap of $546,282.08 and approximately $53,942.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DinoX has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00035428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,593.29 or 0.99834147 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036924 BTC.

DinoX Profile

DinoX (DNXC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,011,080 coins. The official website for DinoX is dinox.io. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DinoX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoX is a combat and strategy game in a sandbox environment. A beloved gameplay genre blended with a fan-favorite theme of dinosaurs.Players build dino kingdoms, rally resources to expand, build combative skills to occupy others, and due to the benefits of the metaverse, retain true ownership of the game.DinoX (DNXC) is the currency used for trading DNX eggs, staking, governing, playing the game and fully liquidable on marketplaces (ERC 20).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoX directly using US dollars.

