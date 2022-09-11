disBalancer Reaches Market Capitalization of $471,886.33 (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0733 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, disBalancer has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. disBalancer has a total market cap of $471,886.33 and $47,234.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,593.19 or 0.99863215 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036783 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer (CRYPTO:DDOS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2021. disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,435,743 coins. disBalancer’s official website is disbalancer.com. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.

Buying and Selling disBalancer

According to CryptoCompare, “disBalancer is a decentralized network that provides DDoS Resistance service and a decentralized load balancer for infrastructure.”

