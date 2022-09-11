Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Invests $203,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 671,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,436,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Redburn Partners downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.23.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $113.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.26. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $61.86 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

