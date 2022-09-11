Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Reduces Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN reduced its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Okta were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 944.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Okta by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 260.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Okta to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $272.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.11.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

