Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Sells 1,524 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,268 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Comcast Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.