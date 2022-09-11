Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Sells 451 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,090,719,000 after buying an additional 316,450 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,837 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,794 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.37. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $127.99.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

