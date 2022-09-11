Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Sells 555 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,330,000 after acquiring an additional 179,049 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,571,000 after buying an additional 365,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,036,000 after buying an additional 82,760 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 2.7 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Shares of NVO opened at $108.53 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

