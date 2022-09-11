DMScript Tops 24-Hour Volume of $125.00 (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 38.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, DMScript has traded 67.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $18,276.84 and $125.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00775566 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014818 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019814 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000295 BTC.
About DMScript
DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com.
DMScript Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.