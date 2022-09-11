DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Position Reduced by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.19% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 522,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 20.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 89,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 15,344 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 7.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DNP opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

