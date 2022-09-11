DOC.COM Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (MTC)

DOC.COM (MTC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. DOC.COM has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $98,496.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOC.COM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DOC.COM

DOC.COM (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,398 coins. The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com. DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic.

Buying and Selling DOC.COM

According to CryptoCompare, “Doc.com offers an easy-to-use interface that aggregates Artificial Intelligence’s analytical benefits and U.S. certified doctors staffed in-house 24 hours a day, into a single user-friendly application. This allows patients to solicit medical assistance in the place and time of one’s choosing, as well as follow up on treatments they receive and take. MEDICAL TOKEN CURRENCY (MTC) is a digital currency that pays people for taking care of their health. In addition, MTC is the means to interact with Doc.com’s Lifechain-enabled healthcare platform. It allows interested parties to trade valuable population health data, in exchange for a digital currency that can be used to acquire services or products on the platform. Doc.com immediately rewards patients with MTC after each virtual consultation as a benefit for taking care of their health and using our services. Anonymous statistical data is collected on patient population and displayed on the Doc Insights platform Proceeds from healthcare and business partners who subscribe to Doc Insights are used to buy MTC on the regulated exchanges MTC is listed on “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOC.COM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOC.COM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOC.COM using one of the exchanges listed above.

