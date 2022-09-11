Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 54.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 40.5% higher against the US dollar. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $16,588.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00030516 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002558 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,251 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin.

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

