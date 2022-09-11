DoDreamChain (DRM) Market Cap Achieves $1.15 Million

DoDreamChain (DRM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, DoDreamChain has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. DoDreamChain has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $23,526.00 worth of DoDreamChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DoDreamChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,526.74 or 1.00082047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00036722 BTC.

DoDreamChain Profile

DoDreamChain (DRM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2020. DoDreamChain’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,250,000 coins. The official website for DoDreamChain is ir.dodream.io. DoDreamChain’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DoDreamChain is a blockchain-based international student matching service. It is an integrated O2O platform for studying abroad to improve the experience from the preparation stage of foreign students to the moment of settling in Korea and to share communication channels and work of related organizations. “

