Doge Killer Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (LEASH)

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Doge Killer coin can now be purchased for $596.60 or 0.02756478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Doge Killer has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Doge Killer has a total market cap of $64.22 million and $1.13 million worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00035892 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,639.61 or 0.99981983 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036537 BTC.

Doge Killer Profile

Doge Killer (CRYPTO:LEASH) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2020. Doge Killer’s total supply is 107,647 coins. The official website for Doge Killer is www.shibatoken.com. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken.

Doge Killer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LEASH was originally set to be a rebase token pegged to the price of Dogecoin. Now, it has been unleashed and will not rebase. With a total circulation of 100k tokens, it has the opposite appeal to Shib (which has a much larger supply). The second token incentivized on the swap offers special rewards for those who provide liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doge Killer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doge Killer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doge Killer using one of the exchanges listed above.

