Dogecoin Price Up 1.2% This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $8.48 billion and $331.27 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00023371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00290105 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000950 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001368 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00031437 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $653.26 or 0.03024206 BTC.

ErrorCoin (ERR) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

