Dogey-Inu Price Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (DINU)

Dogey-Inu (DINU) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Dogey-Inu has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Dogey-Inu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogey-Inu has a market cap of $1.01 million and $25.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,655.47 or 1.00005966 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036552 BTC.

Dogey-Inu Profile

DINU is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2022. Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 948,648,267,885,136 coins and its circulating supply is 431,849,559,288,735 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu. The official website for Dogey-Inu is dogeyinu.com.

Buying and Selling Dogey-Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogey-Inu is a community-driven experiment in the DeFi space.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogey-Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogey-Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

