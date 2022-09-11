DOGGY (DOGGY) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $319,840.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DOGGY has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DOGGY Profile

DOGGY (DOGGY) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,124,310 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto doggies are 10,000 procedurally designed NFTs in gif format with cute animation by top-notch artists and they can be minted by burning Doggy tokens. Each of the NFTs is unique with traits like dog breed, color, or accessories.Telegram”

