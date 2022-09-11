Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Position Reduced by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,064 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.07% of Donaldson worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,310,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Donaldson by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,560,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,513,000 after purchasing an additional 410,487 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Donaldson by 4.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,540,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,520,000 after purchasing an additional 137,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.8 %

Donaldson stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $63.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

