DOOR Trading Down 12% This Week (DOOR)

DOOR (DOOR) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, DOOR has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. DOOR has a total market cap of $26.18 million and $13,594.00 worth of DOOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOOR coin can now be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DOOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00035892 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,639.61 or 0.99981983 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036537 BTC.

About DOOR

DOOR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2021. DOOR’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,353,097 coins. The Reddit community for DOOR is https://reddit.com/r/DoorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DOOR’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DOOR is doorcoin.org.

Buying and Selling DOOR

According to CryptoCompare, “DOOR rewards consumers every time they opt-in to request a home service professional via DOOR. Whether the user needs an electrician, plumber or real estate agent – DOOR pays them.Consumers register their property onto the network and provide information that would be valuable to advertisers including intentions to sell their property, repair or remodel their property or purchase other home services. Once the data is updated by the owner, advertisers are able to access the data using DOOR Coin. The DOOR Coin is the payment for the use of data and transferred to the Consumers.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DOOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.