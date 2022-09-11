Dora Factory One Day Volume Reaches $3.39 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (DORA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for approximately $2.91 or 0.00013415 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Dora Factory has a market cap of $12.80 million and $3.39 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,648.63 or 0.99851332 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036384 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory (DORA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,401,207 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory. Dora Factory’s official website is dorafactory.org.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture."

