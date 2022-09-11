Dovu (DOV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,754.00

Dovu (DOV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Dovu has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Dovu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dovu has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and $9,754.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dovu alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,610.17 or 1.00042447 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036806 BTC.

Dovu Profile

Dovu (DOV) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 956,157,114 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dovu’s official website is dovu.io. The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io.

Buying and Selling Dovu

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dovu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.