Dragonchain (DRGN) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Dragonchain coin can now be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $56,207.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,605.90 or 1.00005229 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036805 BTC.

Dragonchain Coin Profile

Dragonchain (CRYPTO:DRGN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 coins. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dragonchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support.The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

