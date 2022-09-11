Drep [new] Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (DREP)

Drep [new] (DREP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $20.76 million and $11.30 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002406 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,622.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004713 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015574 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00055697 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00066846 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005445 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00075601 BTC.
About Drep [new]
Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.
