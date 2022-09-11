Drive Shack (LON:DS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 378 ($4.57) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Drive Shack from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 415 ($5.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 436.60 ($5.28).

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

