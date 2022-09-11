DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 110.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,206 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 82.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,482,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,672,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,789,000 after purchasing an additional 72,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,292,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,976,000 after purchasing an additional 545,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,980,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT Midstream Trading Up 3.0 %

DTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.78. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $54.21.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

DT Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

