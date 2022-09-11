Dusk Network (DUSK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.62 Million

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $55.62 million and $5.82 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00035063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,679.19 or 0.99964846 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036833 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,078,542 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dusk Network is dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers.”

