Dustin A. Moskovitz Purchases 19,273,127 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Asana Price Performance

ASAN opened at $24.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Asana by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Asana by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.