Dvision Network (DVI) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dvision Network (DVI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Dvision Network has a market capitalization of $24.69 million and approximately $840,244.00 worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dvision Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0624 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dvision Network has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,560.10 or 1.00049477 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036809 BTC.

Dvision Network Coin Profile

DVI is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 395,596,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network.

Dvision Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution.Telegram | Medium | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube”

