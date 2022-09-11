DXdao Reaches Market Cap of $18.95 Million (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for $384.20 or 0.01782863 BTC on major exchanges. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $18.95 million and $4,977.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DXdao has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DXdao Profile

DXD is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link/#. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DXdao Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

