Dynamite Hits Market Cap of $4,193.79 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, Dynamite has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $4,193.79 and $27,637.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,674.75 or 1.00041495 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00037116 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.