e-Gulden (EFL) Price Up 8.8% Over Last Week

e-Gulden (EFL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0561 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $963,504.13 and $51.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00023288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00288451 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000942 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001335 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002367 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00031126 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.85 or 0.02971890 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,401 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,244 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

