e-Money Market Cap Reaches $4.76 Million (NGM)

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2022

e-Money (NGM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001118 BTC on exchanges. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and $19,700.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, e-Money has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.
  • USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.
  • Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035995 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004160 BTC.
  • Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.
  • HEX (HEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000182 BTC.
  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,542.27 or 1.00011831 BTC.
  • yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036650 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money (NGM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official website is e-money.com. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com.

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike.The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds.”

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

