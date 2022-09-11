e-Money (NGM) Price Down 5.1% This Week

e-Money (NGM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. e-Money has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $12,384.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001099 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035321 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004097 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,720.60 or 0.99834370 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002351 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00036801 BTC.
e-Money Coin Profile
NGM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official website is e-money.com. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com.
Buying and Selling e-Money
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.
