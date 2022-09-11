e-Money (NGM) Price Down 5.1% This Week

Sep 11th, 2022

e-Money (NGM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. e-Money has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $12,384.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001099 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.
  • USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.
  • Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035321 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004097 BTC.
  • Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.
  • HEX (HEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.
  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,720.60 or 0.99834370 BTC.
  • yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002351 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00036801 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

NGM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official website is e-money.com. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com.

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike.The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds.”

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

