Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.58. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.95%. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $193,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,984.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.5% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.1% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 56,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.