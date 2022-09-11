East Coast Asset Management LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

East Coast Asset Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.9% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Trading Up 2.2 %

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

V stock opened at $205.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $387.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.79 and its 200 day moving average is $207.85. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

