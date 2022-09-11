East Coast Asset Management LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

East Coast Asset Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.9% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Visa Trading Up 2.2 %
V stock opened at $205.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $387.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.79 and its 200 day moving average is $207.85. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.