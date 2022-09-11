East Coast Asset Management LLC. Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

East Coast Asset Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,087 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.7% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $264.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

