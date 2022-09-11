Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ:EML opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $122.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.86. Eastern has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $28.32.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eastern’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.
