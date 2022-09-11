Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:EML opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $122.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.86. Eastern has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $28.32.

Eastern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eastern’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

About Eastern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EML. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eastern by 21.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eastern by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eastern by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,114,000. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

