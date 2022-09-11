EasyFi (EZ) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $34,182.00

EasyFi (EZ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $446,028.52 and $34,182.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0700 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,629.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015569 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00055680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00066594 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005415 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00075201 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,615 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network.

Buying and Selling EasyFi

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

