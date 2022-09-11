Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Trimmed by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Eaton worth $31,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.9% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $145.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

