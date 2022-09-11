Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Cut by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,803,000 after purchasing an additional 500,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after buying an additional 1,449,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,527,000 after buying an additional 900,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,515,000 after buying an additional 115,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $1,235,314,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.64.

NYSE:ETN opened at $145.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.22. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. Eaton’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.