eCash (XEC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $870.38 million and approximately $60.39 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eCash has traded up 3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,658.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.92 or 0.00599847 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00250329 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00052003 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000840 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005198 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008985 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,167,973,423,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.