Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires 124,097 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 682,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,097 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $151,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 156,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,636,000 after purchasing an additional 111,934 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $97,133,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Visa by 33.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the first quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 17,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 633,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $140,428,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $205.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $387.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

