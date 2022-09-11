Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,592 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 174.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,949 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $132.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.68. The company has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

